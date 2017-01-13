LAHORE - A total of 35 candidates will contest the Lahore Gymkhana Club election for the 2017-19 term.

The final list was displayed yesterday.

The date for the election was first set at January 25. But the incumbent Chairman Mian Misbahur Rehman says the election commission will announce the new date on Jan 16.

Two rival panels led by Mian Misbahur Rehman and Kamran Lashari are taking part in the election. About a dozen independents are also in the field.

About two thousand voters will elect 12 members of the Committee of Management which, subsequently, elects its chairman. This will be the first time that the Gymkhana election is being held for three years.

Last time, it was for one year but those elected stayed at the helm for three years, claiming that under the relevant law the term was three years, not one. Candidates have started their campaigns. Each voter has 12 votes.