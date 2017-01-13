GUEST WRITER

The society we are a part of, openly and knowingly oppresses its members in an unsympathetic show of power and wealth. Some of the cases are highlighted whereas some of them are buried deep within with the help of prowess and influence. However, the Supreme Court impressively took suo moto notice of one of such cases in which a maid was mercilessly abused by her employers.

Issues like these, which never make the spotlight, embrace the fact that it is our moral obligation to treat our house with continuous respect and kindness. Yet, middle class and upper middle class families remind us that the class system is still alive by treating their maids with disrespect, as though they are not people.

A ten years old child named Tayyaba, was beaten and tortured while she was working as a maid for Raja Khurram Ali Khan, Islamabad’s additional session’s judge, and his wife. Since the incident made headlines, her case has taken drastic turns with each passing day.

Tayyaba claimed that she fell from the stairs after she was recovered from the law enforcement agencies but in reality she was harassed by the family. But then again, when a statement for the First Information Report (FIR) was recorded she admitted that it was because of physical harassment by the family she worked for, that she was in such a deplorable state, supposedly over a broom that went missing.

The case took a murky turn when it was set for a hearing before the apex court, where two people who claimed to be her parents showed up to take custody of the child. The medical board was constituted to carry out a DNA test after examining her to determine who her parents are.

However, the board had been unable to do so since neither her parents nor the person whose custody she is in, could be traced by the police. Nonetheless, all evidences clearly prove that Tayyaba had been a victim of gross negligence - the accusations were to become clearer once she was tracked down in order to find out what exactly happened to her. She was later recovered from Islamabad after she went missing mysteriously for several days.

Chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar took notice of the case and constituted a bench for hearing of the case. Moreover, a letter was written by the district magistrate of Islamabad to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) administration to form a medical board that was to be solely responsible for collecting evidence regarding the torture case. In the reports, the medical board mentioned that there were marks of torture on the body of the girl. Since then, six couples have claimed to be the parents of Tayyaba, which puts the case in a probing situation. However, samples of blood had been taken from the parents who claimed for custody to identify the actual parents after determination of the DNA.

Additionally, after notice was taken by the Supreme Court in favour of Tayyaba’s allegations against the judge’s family, Barrister Abid Waheed who is a renowned social and political worker offered to facilitate Tayyaba with a new home and education. Barrister Abid Waheed has done numerous efforts to for the uplifting of the country and Pakistan Sweet Home. Several social and political activities have been carried by him and he has been looking after many orphan children since the year 2010 with the help of Bait-al-Mal, where over 100 orphans are living with all the comfort and a quality education under one roof.

The promise of a justice system is that it should hold anyone and everyone accountable for any harm done irrespective of his or her influence or power. The Supreme Court needs to be supported in taking any action against the guilty party as this is an opportunity for our classist society to grow as more considerate and compromising, respecting every member equally, be it of any socio-economic class.

Any disrespect shall be intolerable. You may or may not have many assets or you may be a person who picks up trash or a janitor as a matter of say, who scrapes floors to earn a meal for the day; respect is your due right as every member of society deserves a high opinion.

There must be many other girls like Tayyba who are in need of social justice but because of the circumstances they are in, they fail to voice their views and remain silent incessantly. We hope to live in a country where one day, people will not be judged on the basis of their ethnicities, the colour of their skin, or their social status but for the content of their character.