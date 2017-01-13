LAHORE - Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Barjees Tahir has said that the Kashmir issue was close to resolution when Pervez Musharraf first sent troops in Kargil and then put elected prime minister behind the bars.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the office of administrator Jamu and Kashmir State Property yesterday, he said since missing the chance of resolution of the longstanding issue between neighboring countries, the occupied forces were killing innocent people in held valley.

Barjees Tahir said that Indian troops were committing human rights violations. He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had raised the issue in the General Assembly four times. He said that the present regime had allocated huge development funds for Kashmir. Under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said, Kashmir would be connected with Gilgit-Baltistan through a tunnel. He said that 1450-kilometre long roads would be constructed for the valley.