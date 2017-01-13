LAHORE - The civil society activists staged a protest yesterday in front of Lahore Press Club and demanded for early recovery of rights activist Prof Salman Haider and three others. They expressed their concerns over the abduction of progressive writers, academics, bloggers and activists and have demanded their immediate and safe recovery of all.

A delegation of Rwadari Tehreek also participated in the civil society protest. The participants of the protest chanted slogans against the inefficiency of the government for not being able to recover the missing Salman Haider and other social activists. Civil Society Network President Abdullah Malik said that "If anyone is accused of anything that person should be produced before any court of law and should be given the right to prove innocence according to the Article 10-A of the Constitution of Pakistan. This is very unfortunate situation.”

"We need to remember that society can prevail peacefully without the respect of difference of opinion adding that we request honorable judiciary to take notice of the deteriorating situation of human rights."

Other activists said: “All the international human rights standards and the constitution guarantees the freedom of conscience, opinion, expression and other fundamental freedoms and therefore the government and the responsible state institutions are bound to safeguard the rights and freedoms of all the citizens without any discrimination."

Tariq said that the abduction of Professor Salman and other progressive bloggers and social activists have raised serious questions on the performance of federal and provincial governments as well as all the institutions that are responsible for the safety and security of the citizens.

“This is the failure of state machinery that even the whereabouts of missing activists have not been traced,” other activists said.

Farooq Tariq, Syeda Deep, Amna Malik, Nighat Dad, Rizwan Gill and others were present.