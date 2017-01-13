LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has decided to hand over hospitals’ ambulances to Rescue 1122, in order to facilitate the patients and provide them timely medical aid.

Presiding over a meeting to review the measures regarding health reforms, the chief minister said that standard healthcare facilities is basic right of the people and Punjab government will leave no stone unturned to provide best medical facilities to them.

He directed the health ministers to personally visit to review facilities in the hospitals across the province. He said the resources provided for the improvement of health sector should be seen utilised in the form of best medical care. “This traditional medical system cannot provide the patients with best medical care so there is a need to replace this system with an improved, active and high yield system,” he added.

The CM said that redressing the grievances of ailing humanity is our responsibility which is possible only through their service. He further said that immediate decisions will have to be taken to computerise the system of provision of medicines in the hospitals.

He directed the Health department and Rescue 1122 to present a comprehensive plan regarding placing of ambulances of the hospitals at the disposal of Rescue 1122 within seven days.

Shehbaz said he is fighting a war against this ‘inhumane system’ and will not rest content till its change. He added that expertise of Aga Khan University Hospital will be benefitted for improving healthcare system.

Johannes Theodours Kedzierski, Chief Executive Officer of Agha Khan University Hospital Karachi, said that he would be pleased to cooperate with Punjab government for improving healthcare system.

Provincial ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, secretaries of Specialized Health & Medical Education and Secretary Primary & Secondary Health, DG Rescue 1122, medical specialists and senior officials attended the meeting.

MARRIAGE FUNCTION ORDINANCE

Separately, during a meeting yesterday, the chief minister directed provincial and district administrations to ensure effective implementation of Marriage Function Ordinance at all levels.

He also constituted a special committee to formulate institutional mechanism for enforcement of this ordinance in full swing.

Additional Chief Secretary Shamail Ahmad Khawaja presided over the meeting while Lord Mayor Col (r) Mubasher Javed, Commissioner Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Special Secretary Local Government Sarah Aslam, Additional Secretary (Admin) Sahibzadi Waseemah Umer, Sp Security Abadat Nissar and DSP Security Pervaiz Butt participated in the meeting.

The meeting decided to constitute special committees at district level under relevant deputy commissioner. The Addl Deputy Commissioner, ADC (HQ), Municipal Officer (Regulation) and SP Security will be the members of these committees to be established in every district of the province.

Shehbaz meets Fazl

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday went to Chamba House where he held a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Fazal ur Rehman.

He inquired after Fazal ur Rehman and expressed good wishes for him, saying that he was pleased on his recovery.

Shehbaz Sharif also presented a bouquet to the JUI-F leader.