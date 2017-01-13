LAHORE - Unidentified gunmen barged into a house and fled after killing two sisters in Baghbanpura police precincts yesterday evening. The attackers fled instantly while the bodies were moved to the morgue for autopsy.

Police identified both the victims as 24-year-old Noreen and 20-year-old Ayesha. Forensic experts and police investigators were at the crime scene till filing of this report.

Investigators were yet to ascertain the motives behind the deadly shooting in the low-income neighbourhood. A police officer said that they were investigating the double murder incident with no arrest made yet. According to him, two motorcyclists forced their entry into a house located on the Riaz Ahmed road near Pakistan Mint bus stop yesterday evening. The men opened straight fire on both the young women and escaped from the scene.

Locals said the gunmen were firing shots in the air as they fled the area after the shooting. Initial investigations revealed that both the sisters were killed by their brother and his accomplices in the name of honour. The victims killed in Baghbanpura shooting were said to be the residents of Lakho Der village. Further investigations were underway.

HOUSEWIFE KILLED IN BAZAAR

A 42-year-old lady was shot and killed by two motorcyclists in Green Town police area yesterday. The killers fled instantly. The body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

Police said Rehana Tabassam was on her way home when two gunmen stopped her near Bagrian Chowk. They opened straight fire the woman after a brief altercation. The lady expired on the spot. The police were investigating the killing with no arrest made yet.

TWO PEOPLE DIED AFTER

CONSUMING POISONOUS FOOD

Two young men died at a local hotel after consuming poisonous food in Manawan area, police said Thursday. The bodies were moved to the morgue for autopsy.

Sajjad and Javed were said to be residents of Khanewal district. The police were investigating the incident.