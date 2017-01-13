LAHORE - Holding Punjab Chief Minister responsible for the death of a female patient at Jinnah Hospital, Young Doctors Association has warned the government of protest if suspended doctors were not restored.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore General Hospital yesterday, YDA Punjab Secretary General Dr Al-Tamash Kharral was all praise for suspended medical superintendent and three professors, saying all were thorough professionals and capable doctors. YDA LGH chapter President Dr Saleem, President Jinnah Hospital chapter Dr Amer Sohail and President PIC chapter Dr Gulshan were also present.

YDA office bearers also announced ending VIP culture at hospitals, saying no protocol patient of Chief Minister, Principal, MS, MNA or MPA would be given VIP treatment in future.

They said that provision of bed was responsibility of the government and not the professors.

“Doctors are treating two patients on one bed due to extra ordinary rush. No new hospital has been built since 1995. At least six big hospitals should have been set up to cope with influx of patients. Holding healthcare providers responsible for scarcity of resources is a big injustice,” they said.

The government was not sincere in improving health facilities and was continuing passing the blame on doctors, they added. They suggested converting CM Secretariat and other such buildings into hospitals, saying doctors were ready to go there for treating patients.