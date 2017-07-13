LAHORE: Former Supreme Court Bar Association president and human rights activist, Asma Jahangir, has expressed serious concern over the death.

She said violence on underage domestic workers has reached at an unacceptable level. “The report of Akhtar’s killing by an influential family member is hairraising,” she added. Asma said it is a matter of great concern that those who are poor and extremely needy are firstly exploited by making children work while their employers use indiscriminate violence on them. “Even more painful is the fact that in most cases, the poverty of the family is exploited through legal means where influential people buy off families and escape convictions,” she highlighted. She also urged the Parliament to reconsider the law and make all offences that bodily harm a person a penal offence, which cannot be compounded or forgiven. –PR