LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the recovery of dead body of the teea worker from the MPA’s house in the area near Akbari Gate, seeking a report from the CCPO. Ordering to hold inquiry of the incident, he said: “Justice should be fulfilled from all aspects and indiscriminate action should be taken and the responsible persons should be held accountable under the law.” He also assured that justice will be ensured at every cost to the bereaved family and has also directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured sister of the deceased. –Staff Reporter