LAHORE - Five sets of train, each comprising five cars, have so far been manufactured in China for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train, which will operate at a commercial speed of 35 kilo meters per hour.

This was informed at a meeting held on Wednesday to review progress on Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project with Kh Ahmad Hasan in the chair.

Arrangements for parking these coaches are being finalised at Dera Gujran Depot by laying a two kilo meters long track for this purpose. Hasan said alternate piece of land has been identified for shifting Munawar Mosque, situated at Nichelson Road.

Construction of new building of mosque will soon be started after payment to the present owners, he added. A two-day workshop for imparting safety training to the officials of various departments involved in execution of this project will be held from Friday to Saturday. The chairman of OLMT steering committee observed that the World Heritage Committee has neither objected on the present alignment of the train’s track outside Shalimar Gardens, nor it has asked for altering the track at this point. The World Heritage Committee also scrapped the proposal for putting the Gardens on the list of ‘World Heritage in Danger’ as a result of effective presentation technical data and relevant reports by Pakistan at this august forum. This decision was a great achievement at the part of our team participating in the conference, Hasan added.

He congratulated all the persons associated with this project in any capacity over this success.