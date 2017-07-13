Police to recruit youth: IGP

LAHORE: Punjab inspector general of police Muhammad Usman Khattak has approved amendments in the service rules related to recruitment and retirement, official sources said. Under the new policy, the police department will recruit constables as young as 22. Earlier, the maximum age for constable rank had been fixed at 25. According to the new rules, the minimum age for recruitment in the police department as Constable will be 18 years while the maximum age will be 22. Similarly, the constable shall stand retired after reaching the age of 50 years. The retirement age for head constable, assistant sub inspector, and sub inspector will be 52, 54, and 56 years respectively. The amended rules will be applicable on new recruitments once the notification is issued in this regard. A spokesman said the amendments in police rules were approved by the IGP during a meeting held at the central police office on Tuesday. Several senior officers including Additional-IGP Arif Nawaz Khan, Amjad Javed Saleemi, Mohsin Hassan Butt, and Shoaib Dastgir were also present on this occasion. The meeting also reviewed in detail the police welfare rules and discussed some amendments. It was also decided in the meeting that the applicants on family claims would have to fulfill all requirements for recruitment in the police department like ordinary candidates.–Staff Reporter

CTO meets Turkish team

LAHORE: Turkish experts called on Lahore chief traffic officer at his office Wednesday and discussed various proposals for reforms. SSP Rai Ijaz Ahamd said the city traffic police department is introducing modern reforms in traffic system with the help of Turkey’s national police. Under the new scheme, best transport facilities would be provided to the citizens and traffic system will operate under one authority. City traffic police are making special schedule for next six months for traffic awareness among the citizens in which special lectures will be delivered to the children, students, and the drivers of rickshaws, buses, oil tankers, commercial and heavy vehicles, to highlight the traffic rules among them. Members of Turkish delegation said that modern reforms are very important in the traffic system which will be processed quickly. Meetings regarding modern reforms in traffic system with traffic police officers are very useful. The delegation also shared their experience with the CTO regarding the vehicular traffic movement in the city as they paid visits to different parts of the provincial metropolis to understand issues related to traffic control and management. Experts also suggest the rate of accidents could substantially be reduced by educating young people about traffic rules and laws. –Staff Reporter

254 cops promoted

LAHORE: At least 254 policemen of the rank of Head Constables have been promoted to the rank of assistant sub-inspector in Lahore, officials said Wednesday. Lahore SSP (Administration) Rana Ayyaz Saleem issued the new transfer and posting orders of these policemen following their promotion by the board.–Staff Reporter

CTD arrests terror suspect

LAHORE: Punjab’s counter terrorism department Wednesday arrested a member of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan during a successful raid in Chiniot district. A CTD spokesman said that they also seized detonators and explosive material from the militant. Police identified the suspect as Abdul Mannan. According to officials, the alleged terrorist was planning attacks in Faisalabad region. A case was registered against the accused and he was sent to an unknown facility for further interrogation. –Staff Reporter

Bootlegger arrested

LAHORE: City police Wednesday arrested a bootlegger and seized at least 200 bottles of liquor from his possession. The suspect was identified by police as Naveed Masih, a Christian man. The police said that the arrest was made during a raid in the Garden Town police precincts. According to police, the man was smuggling liquor to local Muslim population. The police also registered a criminal case against the accused and were investigating.–Staff Reporter