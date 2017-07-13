LAHORE - A court Wednesday allowed interim bail to a PML-N lawmaker’s daughter allegedly involved in torturing a teenage domestic worker to death.

Fouzia, daughter of PML-N MPA Shah Jahan, was booked over charges of killing a 16-year old boy Akhtar Ali, who was working at their home as domestic worker. The suspect through her counsel moved the court pleading for her bail. The court granted the bail and directed the suspect to deposit Rs50,000 as surety bond. The court adjourned further hearing until July 20, and sought complete record of the case on the next hearing.

The Akbari Mandi Police registered an FIR on the complaint moved by Attiya, the sister of deceased boy, and started raids to arrest the suspects into custody. The complainant said that she and her brother had been working at the home of the suspect and alleged that Fourzia used to torture his brother. She claimed that torture by the suspect resulted into death of her brother. The father of the two child workers said they were not allowed to meet the children.

More arguments sought for Indian movies, dramas

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought more arguments in a petition seeking permission for display of Indian films and TV serials on Pakistani channels.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took up the matter moved by M/S Leo Communication and others against the ban on Indian films and dramas in the country.

During the hearing, the counsel for Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) said that Indian films could be played but there was still a ban on Indian drams and other stuff. He said the permission would remain subject to terms and conditions of the license under the Pemra Ordinance, 2002.

The LHC had already allowed private television channels having valid licenses to show Indian stuff in the light of the terms of their agreements with the state authority.

M/S Leo Communication and others filed petitions against circular issued by Pemra on October 19, 2016 for being violative to the authority’s rules and the Constitution.

They submitted that the channels should also be allowed to broadcast Indian dramas/plays as they also fell within the definition of `entertainment’ under the license agreement. They said that in year 2010, a 15-year license was granted to petitioner-company by Pemra to operate a cable channel by the name of ‘Filmazia’.

Under the license, their counsel said, the channel was allowed to broadcast ten percent of foreign content including that of India.

He further said the channel became very popular and received highest viewer ship ratings. But, he added, Pemra without any prior notice, issued an impugned circular and abruptly banned all Indian content on cable channels in Pakistan.

He requested that as the petitioner was condemned unheard, the circular should be declared as illegal. However, the court sought more arguments and adjourned the hearing until July 18.