LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority sealed severeal bakeries and sweets shops in different parts of the Lahore and its adjoining areas on Wednesday. PFA sealed Mohsin Butt Ice Factory in Manwan, seizing rusted machinery from there. Dirty and polluted water was being used by the factory for preparing ice. The authority also sealed a sweets shop in Kasur for using second-rate contents. The PFA teams raided at the production units of Shahbaz Sweets, Service Bakery, Ayub Sweets, Tahir Sweets and Sheikh Asghar Sweets, sealing these for using conterminous colours.

Some 370 kg rotten sweets and 4 mounds of poor quality ghee and colours were disposed on the spot.

In Sheikhupura, Ideal Bakery and Ghosia Bakery were sealed for using rotten contents.

A total fine of Rs47,000 was imposed on Golden Sweets and Bakers in Green Town; Akhtar Bakery in Raj Garh; Walima Hotel in Sheranwala; and Ravi Restaurant on Khayaban e Firdosi Road for failing to provide hygienic food and clean working environment.

In addition, many bakeries and food points were strictly warned for improvising their standards and getting medical certificates of workers and e-licenses.