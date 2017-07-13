LAHORE - A citizen moved the Lahore High Court Wednesday, seeking directions for the respondents to make Model Town inquiry report public as the JIT report in Panama case was made public with no delay.

Irfan Ahmad, a resident of Lahore, moved the application in an already pending petition through Azhar Siddique advocate and submitted that almost three years had been passed since heartwrenching Model Town tragedy occurred in which 14 people lost their lives and 100 others got injured.

He stated “it was a display of worst state terrorism committed on June 17, under the direction of the Punjab Chief Minister which and was not witnessed in the country’s history.”

He held the PML-N rulers were the biggest obstacle to the provision of judicial Inquiry Tribunal Report’s findings as it was not brought before the public since the day it was completed.

Justice Ali Baqar Najfi had held the inquiry into the incidents and handed it over to the Punjab government, however, the provincial authorities refused to release it claiming that making any such inquiry public was a prerogative of the

government.

In fact, it was equally to protect the culprits involved in the killings of Pakistan Awami Tahreek’s Workers, the petitioner stated. Irfan said the PML-N had requested to the apex court to make the Panama Leaks’ report public which was made public but Model Town report was still being kept secret.

According to the petitioner, the Model Town incident was a matter of dozens of innocent human people who lost their lives while the state cannot afford to let the culprits go unpunished. “It will give birth to a huge discrepancy among the masses, if the Model Town Judicial Inquiry Report will not be made public as the Panama Leaks JIT Report has been made public.”

He requested the court to order the government to make it public.