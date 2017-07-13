LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general Liaqat Baloch Wednesday made a telephonic contact with Opposition leader in National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah and discussed with him the political scenario emerged after submission of JIT report in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Baloch, according to a statement issued from Mansoora, also contacted Pakistan Awami Tehreek secretary general Khuram Nawaz Gandapur, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan president Pir Ijaz Hashmi and Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen leader Syed Nasir Sherazi and discussed with them the political situation.

The JUP and MWM are the parties representing Brelvi and Shia voters although they both have no representation in national assembly.

PAT chairman Tahirul Qadri is considered bitter opponent of Sharif Family and he led different protest movements against the rulers at different occasion including known 2014’s sit-in of Islamabad along with PTI.

All the political parties, said a JI leader, were agreed that prime minister should now step down and defend his case in the Supreme Court. He said the leaders of the parties (PPP, JI, PAT, JUP and MWM) also agreed to have a joint meeting to further discuss the situation.

“The leaders agreed to put further pressure on PM for its resignation. The possibility of a joint protest movement for the purpose cannot be ruled it in near future,” he added.

Furthermore, PML-Q president Chaudhary Shujat Hussain and senior leader Chaudhary Parvez Elahi said in a joint statement that no option was now left with Nawaz Sharif other than respectably resigning.

They said the whole Sharif family was found involved not only in committing corruption but also telling lies and defrauding the masses and the court. They also demanded that Justice Baqir Najafi’s report on Model Town incident be made public forthwith.

It was stated that Shujaat also presided over the meeting of leaders of four parties’ alliance (PML-Q, MWM, PAT and Sunni Ittehad Council) and discussed the political situation. All leaders were agreed that the PM must resign now as JIT declared the entire Sharif family as corrupt.

According to the statement, Ch Shujaat also telephonically contacted JI chief Siraj-ul-Haq and exchanged views with him regarding prevailing political situation. MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema, Ch Zaheeruddin, ad Basharat Raja, Salik Hussain and Khurram Nawaz Gandapur of PAT participated in the meetings. Sahibzada Hamid Raza of SIC and Raja Nasir Abbas of MWM were contacted on telephone.