LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Wednesday, making weather pleasant by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level. Experts have forecast more rains during the next couple of days.

Rain-thunderstorm, with isolated heavy falls, occurred at a number of places in Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir and at isolated places in Sargodha, Quetta, Zhob, Karachi divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of lives, a DGPR handout said, without telling how many people had died and where.

“He (the CM) has extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and directed the administration concerned to provide best facilities to the affected people,” it read.

The handout added: “He has issued directives to drain out of rainwater from low-lying areas. He said that administrative officers and officials of the concerned departments should personally supervise the monsoon measures.”

In Lahore, patches of clouds, continuously blowing winds and rains in the afternoon caused decrease in the mercury level, making weather pleasant. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 30 degree Celsius and 24C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 88 per cent.

According to the experts, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating upper/central parts of the country and likely to continue during next 48 hours. A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

Meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of gusty winds and rains for Lahore during the next couple of days. Rain-thunderstorms with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are expected at a number of places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions), Fata and Kashmir.

Rain-thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls are expected at scattered places in southern Punjab (DG Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal divisions), Zhob, Kalat, Nasirabad divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Light rain/drizzle is also expected at a few places along Sindh coast.

On Wednesday, Gujrat received 165mm rain, Gujranwala 177mm, Sialkot 94mm, Jhelum 88mm, Rawalpindi 78mm, Islamabad 61mm, Mangla 53mm, Mianwali 47mm, Faisalabad and Murree 46mm each, Muzaffarabad 32mm, Dir 29mm, Kakul 27mm, Kamra and Lower Dir 22mm, Malamjabba 21mm, Risalpur 19mm, Rawalakot 17mm, Kotli 16mm, Garhi Dupatta 15mm, Saidu Sharif 14mm, MB Din 13mm, Lahore 10mm, Barkhan 07mm, Zhob and Balakot 06mm each, Pattan 05mm, Bunji, Bagrote and Jhang 04mm each, Parachinar 03mm, Karachi, Kohat and Gilgit 02mm, Astore and Kalam 01mm each.