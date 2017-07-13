The participants are dancing at the concluding ceremony of a seminar titled ‘Strengthening Women Political Leadership in Local Governance Systems’. The Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE), in collaboration with US Agency for International Development under its Small Grants and Ambassador's Fund Program (SGAFP), arranged the event at a local hotel. Speaking on the occasion, Women Development Minister Hameeda Waheeduddin said effective representation of women in local bodies system would strengthen political process. Provincial Secretary Bushra Aman said sufficient funds have been allocated for women welfare projects. She said civil society organisations were empowering women and this kind of joint effort would be very fruitful in future. WISE Executive Director Bushra Khaliq shared the major findings of WISE research on women councilors in districts of Nankana Sahib and Lahore. She said WISE has imparted training to 636 women (492 in Lahore and 144 in Nankana Sahib) out of total 726. The minister appreciated WISE to impart capacity-building training to 636 women councilors from Lahore and Nankana Sahib; developing training manual, formation of first ever Local Government Women Councilors’ Caucus for the project sustainability, launch of two Women Councilors Profile Books, and documentary. The other speakers from local government department, Election Commission of Pakistan, Women Councilors (Beneficiaries), and CSOs termed the project successful. This initiative not only boosted women’s leadership but also enhanced the women political leadership with a focus on local governance, functions of union council, role and responsibilities of women councilors, and pro women legislation. –Staff Reporter/Online