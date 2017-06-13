PR LAHORE - The capital city police officer has ordered the department to take every possible step to ensure the safety of public on Youm-i-Ali (RA), a spokesperson said on Monday.

Assuring utilisation of all-out resources to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the eve of martyrdom of Hazrat Ali ibn-e-Abu Talib (RA), Lahore’s police chief Amin Wains ordered the law enforcers to pay special importance on the screening of procession route.

He also directed to conduct search operations across the city, especially in Afghan Colony, bus stands, hotels and railway stations. Addressing a meeting of top cops regarding the security of Youm-i-Ali’s processions, street crimes and high profile cases, the CCPO instructed the SP City that he would make a special strategy with the help of SDPOs and SHOs for the security on Youm-i-Ali (RA).

Under the strategy, the SP would get clearance certificate from every shop and home in the way of procession route.

Wains also ordered to install maximum cameras on the way of procession route, so that the security arrangement could be easily monitored. He also emphasised a security check by special branch, emergency responce unit and sniffer dogs on the routes of processions. The meeting was attended by Dr Haider Ashraf, DIG investigation Sultan Chaudary, SSP investigation Ghulam Mubashar Makan, SP CRO and all the other divisional SPs.

CCPO Wains warned all officers that no one would leave the duty on Youm-i-Ali till all the people would be dispersed. He also directed the chief traffic officer (CTO) to make special arrangement for the flow of traffic on the Youm-i-Ali procession and in the month of Ramazan.

DIG Operation Dr Haider Ashraf, on the occasion, said that all police men would use computerised cards on the duty.