LAHORE( PR ) - The Dilawar Hussain Foundation hosted its annual dinner at a private hotel. The event began with recitation from Holy Quran by Ahmad Munawar, grade 5 student. The verses were translated into Urdu by Alisba Rasib, also a grade 5 student. Both are students of Dilawar Hussain Foundation Primary School. Welcoming the guests, Uswa Naeem shed light on activities of the foundation.

Students Gulshair, Ahmad, Ayesha and Nazia played skits highlighting problems of marginalised people. A documentary was also shown on the occasion.

Guest speakers, including Rohaina Quresh, Shahid Ikram and other notables, praised the services of the foundation in the field of health and education.