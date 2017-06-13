LAHORE - A Pakistani expatriate living in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has got back the possession of his house, thanks to the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab. OPC Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti says that Muhammad Jamil of Makkah Mukkarama, Saudi Arabia, lodged a complaint with the OPC that he divorced his wife due to personal reasons and she illegally occupied his house in Yaqubabad, Burewala, with the help of her brothers.

He said the complaint was referred to the District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Vehari for action. He said that members of the DOPC made concerted efforts and got the house vacated and handed it over to its owner.

He said that OPC was playing an active role in resolution of Overseas Pakistanis and they can contact OPC any time for redrassal of their complaints.