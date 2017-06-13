LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Monday confirmed the bail granted to a dancer in an attempt to murder case.

Honey Shehzadi, the stage artist, through her counsel, approached the court against Johar Town Police for harassing her on the charges of attempt to murder. She said she was not involved in any illegal activity.

The actress said Johar Town police lodged an FIR after accusing her of being involved in gun attack on a citizen Ahmad Bhatti. She requested the court to grant her pre-arrest bail.

Earlier, a sessions court had denied her bail.