LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq chaired a meeting of Punjab Human Organs Transplant Authority (PHOTA) at Civil Secretariat on Monday.

PHOTA Director General Dr Faisal Masood, Prof Riaz Tasleem from Punjab Healthcare Commission and other officers concerned attended the meeting, which decided hiring services of reputed law firm to look after legal matters of the authority.

Salman said that by establishing regional offices, PHOTA would effectively monitor human organs transplantation activities in different areas. He was of the view that implementation on PHOTA laws would protect poor people from exploitation.

An awareness campaign should be launched for convincing the people for cadaverous donation, he stressed, adding that legislation should also be carried for this

purpose.