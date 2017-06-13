LAHORE - Ch Khalid Mehmood, the uncle of senior analyst Suhail Warraich, passed away on Monday.

The funeral prayer was offered in his native village at Jamia Masjid Ghausia, Joharabad District Khushab. Hundreds of people from all walks of life attended the funeral.

His Rasm-e-Qul will be held today after Asr prayer at 11 Wahdat Colony Joharabad, Khushab, while prayer for the departed soul would be offered on June 15 (Thursday) at Suhail Warraich’s residence in Model Town, Lahore.