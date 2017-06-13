LAHORE - Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairman Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has called upon the young women, especially students of colleges and universities, to participate in different driving courses being offered by the authority.

According to the chairman, TEVTA is offering a driving course for everyone above the age of 21 which is a golden chance for housewives to learn the driving and play important role in raising the monthly earning for their families. “If students will enroll themselves in this course it would be very beneficial for them too,” he added.