LAHORE - A joint committee of the Punjab government and UAE’s Abraaj Group will soon present the final recommendations on the future plan to improve healthcare in the province.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday chaired a meeting in which a delegation led by Abraaj Group Health Impact Committee Chairman Sir David Nicholson also took part.

In the meeting, the Abraaj Group expressed interest in the cooperation with the Punjab government for improvement in the healthcare system, training of doctors and nurses and coordination for diagnose of diseases.

Presiding over the meeting, the chief minister said that for quality healthcare facilities we would have to take immediate steps wasting no time. “Improving healthcare services is my mission and we have considered the cooperation of Abraaj Group in this regard,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif further said that the aim of his government was to serve the ailing humanity. Urging collective efforts, the CM said he was confident that hard work, determination and passion to improve healthcare system would bear fruits one day.

The CEO of Abraaj Global Healthcare, Khawar Mannan, also expressed his resolve to work with the Punjab government for improving healthcare system in the province.

Provincial ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, additional chief secretary, Planning & Development chairman, and experts were also present on the occasion.

CM FELICITATES HINDUS ON HOLI

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated the Hindus living in Pakistan on the eve of Holi.

In his message, the CM said that this festival is a symbol of happiness and spreads brotherhood feelings and goodwill gesture. All the minorities including the Hindu community are equal citizens of Pakistan and they have the equal rights, he added.

Shehbaz also highlighted the role played by Hindu community in the socio-economic and political fields. “The Hindu community residing in Pakistan has played a great role for the progress and prosperity of the country,” he said in a statement. “We respect the Hindu community residing within Pakistan and all the minorities living in Pakistan are our valuable asset,” he added.