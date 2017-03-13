LAHORE - FC College University hosted a dinner in honour of its old formanites the other day.

Former federal secretary finance and Auditor General of Pakistan Muhammad Younis Khan was the chief guest on the occasion. Rector of the University, Dr. James A Tebbe, former finance minister, Mr Shaukat Tareen and Ch Ahmad Saeed were prominent among the guests which also included their families and students studying in the premier institution.

Speaking on the occasion, Younis Khan lauded the role played by FC College Lahore over the years in the mental nourishment of the youth.

He said no other institution matched the standard of research set by the FC College which had produced a number of politicians, bureaucrats, doctors and technocrats of repute.

Rector Dr James A Tebbe told the gathering that FC College University had established an effective link between the academics and the industry to make the education coherent with the market requirements.

He also presented a souvenir to Muhammad Younis Khan, the chief guest.