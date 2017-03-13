LAHORE - Hindu community in the capital metropolis celebrated Holi (festival of colours) on Sunday with traditional zeal and fervor.

The main celebrations of Holi festival were held at Krishna Mandir in which members of the Hindu community offered prayers for national progress and daubed one another with colours throwing scented powder and perfume at each other. Muslims, Christians and Sikhs from various walks of life also joined their Hindu brethren to partake in the celebrations.

The celebrations were started with a puja. Prashad, a religious offering, was also distributed among those present on the occasion. Pundit Kanchi Ram led the special prayers at Karishna temple.

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu has felicitated the Hindu Community of the province on the eve of Holi. Holi is a festival of spring and colours according which was marked today by many Christians, Sikh and Muslims alongside Hindus with traditional zeal and fervour in the city.

Chairman Pakistan Hindu Welfare Council Dr Manohar Chand said that the community was celebrating Holi as the festival of love.

Khalil Tahir Sandhu said that Holi surmounts the barriers of age, sex, status and caste bringing people together Prayers for national progress and prosperity were also offered on the occasion.

People from the minority communities along with Christians and Sikh said that they were equally responsible for the nation’s progress and were cognizant of the pivotal role they had to play in this regard.