The police recovered bullet riddled body of a man with tied limbs from a nullah here today.

Police said that body of an unknown man was found a nullah at Lytton Road in the provincial capital Lahore.

The limbs of the deceased were tightly tied with ropes and he was killed by shooting him from close range.

The body was shifted to mortuary of the hospital for postmortem and identification. The police have registered a case into the incident and investigation was in progress.