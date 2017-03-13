LAHORE - The nurses of Lahore General Hospital, who attained two-month nursing training from Turkey on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, have resumed their duties after their return.

In a meeting with the Principal Ameerud Din Medical College Prof Ghiyasun Nabi Tayyab, MS LGH Dr Ghulam Sabir and Deputy Chief Nursing Superintendant Farhat Mahboob, the foreign trained nurses said that Turk Government accorded them with special protocol and best hospitality during their stay at Turkey.

They said that they were imparted modern training regarding how to deal with patients at pediatrics ICU, operation theaters, emergency situation, ward management and other nursing skills of international standards through lectures, visits and useful information.

Nurses Abida Bashir, Almas Bibi, Shahla Ismaeel and Uzma Shoukat told that authorities of Turkish Health Department awarded them commendatory certificates in recognition of their talent and hard-work. They said that high level of professional training would definitely improve the professional standard of health care delivery and timely provision of services to ailing humanity. Talking on the occasion, Prof. Tayyab said that Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, through his health vision, has provided an effective health care system to the masses.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif had sent doctors and nurses to Thailand and other countries some years ago to get dengue training to overcome the menace and now he has got the nurses trained at Turkey in order to ensure quality health care in the province.

AMS Nursing Affairs Dr Shabnam Gulzar and Nursing Superintendent Razia Bano were also present on this occasion.