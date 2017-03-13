LAHORE: Doctors were struggling to save the life of a 28-year-old woman who attempted suicide by setting herself on fire at her house in Harbanspura yesterday evening. Police identified the lady as Razia, the wife of Ashfaq Ahmed, and resident of Chaman Park near Laal Pull. Rescue workers said the woman sustained 60 percent burns on her body and she was admitted to the Mayo hospital in critical condition. – Staff Reproter

According to initial police investigations, Razia took the extreme step soon after she clashed with her husband and in-laws over some domestic dispute. The police were investigating the incident.