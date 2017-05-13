LAHORE - Chief traffic officer Rai Ijaz Ahmed on Friday called for an end to the deadly sport of one-wheeling and urged the students not to put their lives at high risk only for fun. The officer said the students of colleges and universities are the future of this country and they must be role model for others.

The officer while delivering a special lecture with regard to “Global Road Safety Week” at a local college on Friday said that his department had launched a massive awareness campaign to educate the youth about the importance of traffic laws and road safety measures.

The city police have been struggling to stop the deadly sport of one-wheeling in Lahore for the last two decades. Dozens of young men have died in recent years while performing stunts on the back wheel of their motorcycles in the Punjab province. “Your parents love you more than anything else. So, never put your life at risk only for fun. God forbid, no parents wanted to receive their children in ambulances. When you drive on city roads you must keep young family in mind before performing stunts on the two-wheelers,” the officer said. Hundreds of students, their teachers and other faculty members of the college were also present on this occasion. A debate competition was also held at the college in connection with the Global Road Safety Week. The chief traffic officer announced appreciation certificates for the winners. The traffic education unit is also organizing different quiz competitions to create awareness among students. SSP Rai Ijaz further said the youth could become role model for others by following the traffic laws and road safety measures.

The city traffic police department has distributed more than 50,000 helmets among the students of colleges and universities, he added.

The CTO also appreciated the students for making wonderful speeches on the topic and taking part in the quiz competition. He also appealed to the students in particular and road users in general to use seat-belts and helmets for their own safety.

Meanwhile, the college administration thanked the chief traffic officer for the lecture and awareness campaign launched with the help of the traffic education unit of the city police.