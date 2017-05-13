LAHORE - Noted thinker, scholar and former bureaucrat Roedad Khan said Gen Ziaul Haq wanted to ban the Pakistan People’s Party, declaring it enemy of the country which we rejected.

He was talking to Nawa-i-Waqt Sunday Magazine. He said Gen Zia could forgive former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, but he didn’t because Zia used to tell lies. The regime of Gen Ayub Khan was historic and golden as compared to this corruption rich period. Once, Bhutto while introducing Gen Zia to a foreign ambassador said he was ‘my monkey general’, Roedad added.

He said that Nawaz Sharif wanted to treat the army chief like the IGP. Hakim Ali Zardari said that his son Asif Ali Zardari sold tickets.

He said that neither he allotted plot to a very close relative of Ayub Khan nor obliged Z A Bhutto for any wrong deed.

He also talked on the fall of Dhaka and the role of Shaikh Mujeebur Rehman, Bhutto and General Yehya Khan. Roedad Khan also threw light on the post Zia regimes and conflict between Nawaz Sharif and his generals. He said that General Waheed Kakar didn’t want to announce emergency like other generals did.

In the first part of the interview he had said that Nawab Mushtaq Gormani and IGP Qurban ALI Khan were a hurdle to making of the constitution. He said that he saw arrested Bacha Khan in a British judge court. He said that his tehsildar father refused to the AC who ordered to capture all the things of Bacha Khan.

He said that he saw Quaid e Azam when he was a student at F C College and Ali Garh University. He said that he observed very closely the regimes of General Sikandar Mirza to Ghulam Ishaq Khan.

He said that the murderer of PM Nawab Liaqat Ali Khan was brought to the rally place in the custody of Special Branch NWFP. Both Nawab Gormani and IGP Qurban didn’t want constitution and the PM wanted to announce very important on the day.