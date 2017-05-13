LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Friday directed the federal and Punjab governments to appoint Inspector General Police, Punjab, permanent within a one month by establishing provincial and district level Public Safety Commissions under Police Order 2002.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Abdul Razzaq, a citizen, seeking implementation of Police Order 2002 and constitution of Public Safety Commissions. The petitioner had also challenged the appointment of acting Inspector General Police, Punjab.

Advocate Saad Rasool, the counsel for the petitioner, contended that recommendations of the duly constituted National Public Safety Commission were important for appointment of IGPs and CCPOs but unfortunately, the commission had never been properly constituted after promulgation of Police Order in 2002.

Under the said police order, IGPs, CCPOs or DPOs must not be transferred before the expiry of their three-year term, said the counsel.

He said if the transfer was inevitable before three-year period, the commission would give

its approval.

He alleged that since 2013, four IGPs were transferred within the average tenure of nine months which was illegal under the law. Likewise, he stated, eight CCPOs were transferred in Lahore during the last three years.

A law officer opposed his arguments saying that police order 2002 was recently amended which eliminated the role of National Public Safety Commission in the appointment of IGPs.

The law officer said the provincial governments can appoint IGPs by establishing a panel of three eligible police officers, with the recommendation of the federal government.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah directed the governments to constitute Public Safety Commissions under Police Order 2002 and ensure appointment of IGPs in the province within the period of one month.

The CJ also appointed Advocate Asma Jahangir and Khwaja Haris as amicus curies (friends of court) for assistance in the case. The court sought a compliance report from the governments and adjourned the hearing until June 17.