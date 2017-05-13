LAHORE - Condemning and mourning killings of innocent people in Karachi during the visit of former chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhary to Sindh High Court on May 12, 2007, the legal fraternity observed Friday as black day.

The lawyers appeared before the courts but they wore black armbands. The bar associations held protests against the government over its failure to bring the responsible to justice and also hoisted black flags.

The lawyers strongly condemned former army chief Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf called him as the main culprit of the incident. They also criticised MQM for supporting the then military ruler.

The members of the LHCBA addressed a gathering on the occasion. The lawyers expressed disappointment over the role of rulers and the restored judiciary for not taking action against those who killed lawyers in Karachi and Sahiwal.

Some lawyers were set ablaze in Sahiwal during the Musharraf’s regime in 2007, they said. They said they were with the victim families who were still making efforts for justice. The lawyers appealed the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo moto notices and bring the responsible to justice.