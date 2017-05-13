LAHORE - After successful Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery for Parkinson’s disease, a Mayo Hospital nurse is ready to serve the ailing humanity after seven year break.

Shakila Noureen, the head nurse of Mayo Hospital, was suffering from Parkinson’s for last seven years. She underwent successful DBS surgery carried out by Prof Khalid Mahmood, Professor of Neurosurgery, Lahore General Hospital.

Last day, on the eve of World Nursing Day, she completed first phase of her recovery at LGH Neurosurgery Unit II.

Shakeela remembers the days when she was transferred to Nursing Hostel after falling prey to Parkinson’s in 2010. She was feeling incomplete for her inability to serve the patients.

Nursing Day: Sisters too

need service

Samina Yasmeen, Chief Nursing Superintendent at Services Hospital, has said the noble profession of nursing is a ray of hope and recovery for patients suffering from various ailments.

“Patients express even more confidence on nurses than doctors,” Samina said on the World Nursing Day. “A number of more steps and initiatives are needed to be taken for the promotion of nursing department in Pakistan. White uniform of nurses requires more facilities, sense of security and better service structure for nurses,” she added.

Nurses work shoulder to shoulder with male companions to save human lives, the chief nurse further said.

She applauded the Punjab government for recruiting charge nurses through Punjab Public Service Commission for the first time to meet merit and transparency. “[The] nurses working on contract basis have been regularised but the government should also regularise those experienced nurses working against the vacancies of Board of Management,” she stressed. On the occasion, Rashida Naureen, Nafeesa Ahmed, Gulshan and others said that number of nurses must be increased in accordance with rapidly increasing number of patients in hospitals. They also emphasised that nurses who have done their specialisations should be posted in the relevant departments so as to get better results. The nurses further demanded that residential facilities in the nurses’ hostels and other basic amenities should be improved for the betterment of nurse community.