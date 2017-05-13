LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Friday issued notices to power distribution companies on a petition challenging unscheduled loadshedding in holy month of Ramazan.

Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC passed the order on petition filed by Judicial Activism Panel. During the proceedings, Advocate Azhar Siddique argued that the government had failed to control unscheduled loadshedding.

In 2011, it assured the court to overcome the power crises but still could not do so, he said. He said that currently, electricity demands stand between 13500MW to 14500MW while power generation stands around 8500MW to 9500MW, leaving the consumers with a short fall of 5000MW. He said that mismanagement and in efficiency coupled with financial constrains being face by energy sector have badly affected the economy.

Industrial and trade activities have slowed down while unemployment has increased two levels that mock at the fate of the Nation, all hinting at the sorry state of affairs and week governance in the country. It seems powers and gas shortfall is a genie that the Government cannot put back in the bottle, the lawyer said.

He said in 2008, Pakistan signed $329 million contract with Chinese company to construct Nandipur Power Project. But, in 2010 the machinery for the project stuck at the Karachi Port. In 2012 the company terminated the contract and demanded $40 million compensation and in June 2013, the new government renegotiated the contract to resume work, he said.

The cost for the project, he said, rose from $329 million to $574 million due to four year delay and machinery depreciation and damages. The petitioner further said that the country’s major portion is plunged into darkness as the government claims “no loadshedding died hardly within one week of its announcement, the country had faced virtually no load shedding for hardly 4 to 5 days, since, the announcement by federal minister for power that there would be no power break downs across the country.

He stated that the solar power which was once the darling of media folks and ‘aam awaam’ for its supposed ”free power” nature is subject to much ridicule these days ever since it emerged that the recently setup 100MW Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Plant (QASP) in Bahawalpur is producing too little and too expensive electricity. Azhar said that the government presently guarantees, subject to certain conditions, a 16 per cent $-indexed return to the equity investors in renewable power projects.

Unfortunately, the public money is being wasted by the respondents on the name of so-called projects and nothing has been done by any other department for to overcome the electricity shortfall and efforts to get the version of respondents remained in vain, he said. He submitted that electricity interruption is increasing day by day while prices are increasing and the masses are bearing the brunt of power shortages. In 2011, the LHC passed orders to the government to overcome the issue of load shedding.

He pleaded the court to declare load shedding or load management in the hospitals and judicial institutions, whether federal or provincial, across Punjab as discriminatory, illegal and unconstitutional and thus void. He also prayed the court to declare uninterrupted electricity supply to the President, Prime Minister, Minister(s), Chief Minister, Governor of Punjab, and VVIPs as illegal, violation of Article 9 read with Article 25 of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973.

The petitioner further prayed to order the respondents for implementation of the commitments made in the said judgment reported as PLD 2014 Lahore 623, in its letter and spirit and directions be given to the respondents to place all record before this the court regarding Hydro Power Projects, they have launched during past 5 years.

The court would resume hearing on May 23.