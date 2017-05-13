LAHORE - A delegation comprising candidates of chairmen and vice-chairmen of PML-N and PTI from different union councils of Faisalabad called on PML-Q senior central leader Chaudhary Parvez Elahi at his residence on Friday and announced joining the party.

Those who joined PML-Q were: PTI's Ch Nabi Ahmad candidate chairman UC Chaudhriwala, Ahmad Gul, Mohammad Bashir, Mohammad Azam, PML-N’s Khawar Saeed Randhawa who was candidate of chairman UC Kal Garh, Ch Liaquat Gul candidate chairman UC Kalra Chak 265, Mahmud Ahmad Bajwa, Ch Majeed Ahmad, Ch Tajammul, Ch Shams, Ch Mohammad Salim, Mohammad Khizer, Ch Abdul Rehman and Ch Ashraf Gondal among others.

Welcoming them in party fold, Ch Parvez said this was a good omen for the party that active leaders and workers were joining it. He said PML-Q was organising workers convention in Faisalabad on May 14. The leaders said that they will play active and effective role in the party under Ch Zaheeruddin leadership and will make this convention a great one and an example for other cities.

They said that the farmers, workers and the poor have realized as to who were rendering real service to the people and those talking loud and making tall claims had also been exposed.

Praising Chaudhary’s for showing due respect to workers, they said this was the only party in which worker were given their due right whereas in other parties politics of interests was being done.

Ch Parvez further said as the Chief Minister Punjab development works undertaken by him were unparalleled and this was the reason that the people even now remember development works of PML-Q tenure.

“Farmer was prosperous during our tenure but now he is seeing his crops being destroyed,” he said.