LAHORE - Religious and political parties have condemned the terrorist attack on Senate‘s deputy chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, calling for action against culprits.

Leaders of PPP, PTI, PML-N, JUP, Jamait Ehlehadith, Pakistan Defense Council, Jamaat-e-Islami and other expressed their grief over the unfortunate incident and showed sympathy to the families of the martyrs. They also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

JI chief Senator Sirajul Haq, in a statement, strongly condemned the attack on the convoy of Haideri at Mastung. He contacted JUI-F chief Fazlur Rahman through telephone to enquire after the health of Maulana Haideri.

He expressed deep grief over the demise of Iftikhar Mughal, Director to the Deputy Chairman Senate, his driver and many others in the attack. He prayed for those killed in the incident and expressed deep sympathies with the bereaved families. He also prayed for quick recovery of the injured.

PML-Q leaders Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain and Pervez Elahi, PPP leaders Qamar Zaman Qaira and Manzor Watoo, PTI leader Chaudhary Sarwar and Ijaz Chaudhary, JUP head Pir Ijaz Hashmi, PML-N leader Zameem Qadri, PDC leader Addur Rehman Makki and others, in their separate messages, also expressed grief over the incident. At least 25 people were killed and over 40 others injured in an explosion in Balochistan's northwestern Mastung district. The bombing took place near a local seminary shortly after Friday prayers.