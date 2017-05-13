LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on Zheng Xiaosong, Vice Minister of International Department of Communist Party of China, after he reached in Beijing to attend Belt and Road’s summit on Friday.

During the meeting, different matters of mutual interest including promotion of Pak-China relations, extension of mutual cooperation in different sectors and strengthening of contacts between PML-N and Communist Party of China came under discussion.

On the occasion, the CM said that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang played an important role in making China as second largest economic power of the world. “There is no doubt that the development of China is result of hard work and sacrifice of its leadership and the people,” he added.

Shehbaz said that China extended its cooperation to Pakistan and proved its friendship when we were facing terrorism and energy crisis. Both the countries are important partners of development, prosperity and peace-destination, he further said.

“Pakistan fully supports historic step of holding One Belt One Road forum,” the CM stated and added that due to this initiative, China would be able to develop coordinated contacts with other Asian countries, Europe and Africa.

He was sure that completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would change the course of history in the region. “Our government not only praises China but also tries to learn something from it.”

He went on to say that the CPEC projects are a harbinger of Pakistan’s progress and prosperity and exhibit growing economic relations between the two countries. Due to this historic project, Shehbaz added, Pak-China relations are touching new heights.

“Completion of CPEC, course of history will be changed in the region and the exports of Pakistan and different countries of the area will be increased.

“This great project would also produce job opportunities and eliminate the trend of fanaticism as well.” Zheng Xiaosong, during the meeting, appreciated the CM’s vision of development and said that Shehbaz Sharif has taken exemplary steps for the welfare of people of the province.

He said he was greatly impressed by the speed of work of Shehbaz Sharif and his team and now speedy completion of development projects in China is compared with “Punjab Speed”.

He also lauded the CM and his team for cementing Pak-China economic ties.

“Punjab has made exemplary progress under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif whose programmes and steps for public welfare are revolutionary,” the Chinese leader added. The vice minister of Communist Party of China said that “although Chinese nation is very hard working but Shehbaz Sharif is more hard working than us.”

Vice Minister Communist Party of China Zheng Xiaosong also hosted a dinner in the honor of Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, talking to the media before leaving for China, the CM said that every passing day is making friendly relations between the two countries stronger.

“This tour will further augment economic relations in different sectors between China and the province of the Punjab,” he added.

CM mourns Mastung martyrs

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the attack on the convoy of Deputy Senate Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri in Mastung area of Balochistan.

The chief minister expressed his utmost grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in this attack. He has also extended condolences to the bereaved families, and prayed for early recovery of Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and other injured persons.

Shehbaz said that the whole nation is united in the war against terrorism, and the nefarious activities of the terrorists could not weaken the unwavering commitment of the nation.