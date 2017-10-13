LAHORE: Students doing A-level are eligible for admission in MBBS/BDS both on open merit and foreign quota, said President Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Prof Shabbir Lehri.

However foreign quota will be allowed to foreign nationals, dual nationality or overseas Pakistanis who have physically studied abroad.

Passage of entry test will be mandatory for admission in MBBS/BDS.

Prof Shabbir said that A-level students would not be deprived of admission in medical and dental institutions. He urged parents and students seeking queries /information to contact directly to the PMDC office or visit website.