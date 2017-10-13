Lahore - Activists of Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah led by firebrand Brelvi cleric Dr Asif Ashraf Jalali on Thursday stormed the Lahore Press Club and clashed with police and private security during a demonstration against a minority religious group.

The attackers were chanting slogans against Ahmadis, who have been declared non-Muslim in the constitution, and Senator Prof Sajid Mir, a government ally and head of the Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith, for not “arriving” at the Lahore Press Club for a debate on Ahmadis.

Prof Sajid, a PML-N senator on technocrat quota from Punjab, backed the amendment to an affidavit part of the Election Act 2017 and threw the challenge of a debate to clerics opposing the amendment and called it a move in favour of Ahmadis.

The government later tendered an apology and undid the change, but clerics still demand action against those behind the “anti-Islam move”.

Their anger against Prof Mir is not cooling down.

Jalali got fame after the hanging of Mumtaz Qadri, killer of Punjab Governor Salmaan Taseer, and formed the religious party to protect Aqeeda Khatame Nabuwwat, faith in finality of Prophethood. His activities include numerous protests and speeches against the government and minorities in Pakistan.

On Thursday, Jalali challenged Prof Sajid Mir to a debate at the Lahore Press Club, but the latter did not turn up. Jalali led his followers to the Lahore Press Club and stormed the club. They chanted slogans against the government, Prof Mir and Ahmadis.

The club security and police tried to stop them, but to no avail. More police contingents were called in that took Jalali and his followers into custody.

A number of workers of the Tehreek later staged a protest demonstration in front of the Punjab Assembly on The Mall to get their leader and colleagues released. Some religious parties also issued condemnation messages on the arrests.