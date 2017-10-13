Woman attacked

A woman was wounded after an unidentified man attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon Thursday. Police said that an unidentified motorcyclist, wearing helmet, attacked Shakeela, 45, in a private housing society in Chouhang. The woman, sustained wounds in leg and back in the attack and shifted to hospital, told the police that she had returned from Saudi Arabia five days ago to attend the wedding of her son. She said she has no enmity with anyone and she didn’t want any legal proceeding. However, the police after registering a case started the investigation. Similar attacks created panic in Karachi where authorities fail to nail ostensibly a lone attacker who has been on a stabbing spree for last couple of weeks.–INP

Man crushed by truck

A 70-year-old motorcyclist was crushed to death under a truck in Badami Bagh police precincts on Thursday. Resident of Siddiqia Colony, Muhammad Hanif riding on a motorcycle was on his way home when a speedy truck bumped into his two-wheeler near Geelani Chowk. The victim died on the spot. Some passersby managed to capture the driver and helper of the truck as they tried to flee. They were later handed over to the police. The body was move to the morgue. The police were investigating the accident.–Staff Reporter

Two drug addicts found dead

City police Thursday discovered bodies of two drug addicts from Mozang and Shalimar police areas. The bodies were moved to the morgue for an autopsy. Police investigators said both the men were drug addicts. The police were investigating the deaths. .–Staff Reporter



Students join traffic campaign

Chief traffic officer Rai Ijaz Ahmed Thursday said the traffic awareness campaign would continue to educate students of colleges and universities about the importance of traffic laws and road safety measures. According to SSP Rai Ijaz Ahmad, the city traffic police delivered traffic awareness lectures to more than 30,000 students during the last two months. Similarly, the police arranged traffic awareness lectures for at last 10,000 drivers of commercial vehicles at 200 multinational companies, private, and government offices, and bus stands..–Staff Reporter

The CTO said the traffic officers were struggling hard to ensure road safety measures in order to control fatal accidents. At least seven traffic education units are mobilized to educate motorists, public transport drivers and students about traffic laws. –Staff Reporter

Sana rejects Safdar’s remarks

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that he has never declared Qadianis Muslims. According to a handout, the law minister strictly contradicted and said that this statement had wrongly attached to him. Sana said Capt (r) Safdar during his speech in the Parliament was correct “however his claim that there were also Qadianis in the Army was totally wrong”, the handout read.

French delegation meets IGP

Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Thursday said that the police are being equipped with modern technology to step up fight against criminals and terrorists. The IGP expressed these views while talking to a two-member delegation of French Embassy here at the central police office on Thursday. The delegation was led by Deputy Police Attache, Frantz NEAU and the other member of the delegation was Attache de Securite Interieure, Didier VINOLAS. The visiting guests discussed different issues of mutual interests with the provincial police chief. The delegation later visited the different IT projects in the Central Police Office including 8787 Complaint Management System, Front Desk Centralized Monitoring System, HRMS Monitoring and Control Room etc.–Staff Reporter

PU to verify candidates’ record

The Punjab University will verify record of candidates applying for registration, from National Database and Registration Authority. The PU has entered into an agreement with Nadra at the committee room of Vice Chancellor’s office. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir, Examinations Controller Prof Dr Shahid Munir, Acting Treasurer Rao Muhammad Sharif, Additional Controllers Shahid Javed and Nadra officials were present on the occasion. According to the MoU, the university would forward the credentials to Nadra.–Staff Reporter



College marks 125 years of magazine

The Government Islamia College Railway Road celebrated 125th annual edition of its magazine’ Crescent’. The ceremony was held at Habibia Hall. Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani was the chief guest. Beside assistant editor of the magazine Prof. Munawar Maqbool Usmani, former and current Principal of the college shed light on the history and literary importance of the magazine. On this occasion, the chief guest inaugurated an exhibition of the writings of the old and present students of the college. In his speech he said he is confident the key to prosperity of the nation is in the hands of youth.–PR