LAHORE - The Department of Surgery at the King Edward Medical University organised a walk for awareness about breast cancer.

KEMU Registrar Prof Irshad Hussain Qureshi, Department of Surgery Chairman Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Prof Ayesha Shaukat, Prof Zahra, Prof Iqbal Hussain Dogar, Prof Shandana Tariq, Prof Zahid Kamal, Prof Asghar Naqi and other teachers, doctors and paramedics were also present. Prof Ayesha said awareness about this deadly disease was essential for its prevention as it helped in diagnosing the disease at early stage. She said the cancer at early stage is 100 percent curable. The aim of this walk is to create awareness about the disease and inform people to go to certified doctors and not quacks.