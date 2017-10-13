Lahore - The Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB) has awarded Rs 21.9 million research project to the Government College University (GCU) Lahore Department of Environmental Sciences for cost effective improvement in nutritive value of rice and wheat crops through nanoparticles dopted biochar in saline-sodic soils. Punjab Agricultural Minister Mr. Muhammad Naeem Akhtar Khan Bhabha handed over the cheque of rupees six million as first installment to Dr. Waqas-ud-Din Khan, the Project Manager and Assistant Professor, GCU Lahore at a ceremony at the PARB office on Thursday. PARB Chief Executive Dr. Noor ul Islam and GCU Director Research Prof Dr Ikram ul Haq were also present.