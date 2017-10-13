LAHORE - The PML-N had declared October 12 a ‘Black Day’ to mark the anniversary of General Pervez Musharraf’s coup in 1999, but the day passed without any strong protest.

The PML-N had dubbed Oct 12 as the most horrendous day in the history of the country when an elected government was overthrown by an army general.

In the city, which is political hub of the PML-N, no major function was organised, barring one by women wing of the PML-N at the party office. A resolution was moved by MPA Hina Pervez Butt to officially observe Oct 12 as black day.

Eighteen years down the line since the coup took place against Nawaz Sharif’s ‘heavyily mandated’ government, many things are same today as they were in 1999. Nawaz Sharif, who was elected prime minister for third time after his party’s victory in the last general elections, is again out of power. Kalsoom Nawaz, who stood like an iron lady against Musharraf, is inactive nowadays due to her cancer disease for which she is under treatment at a London hospital. Nawaz Sharif is again facing criminal cases.

Unlike the military rule of General Musharraf, this time round the PML-N government is in place. Nawaz Sharif has been ousted by the judiciary for not being sadiq and ameen (truthful and honest). After the coup, Nawaz Sharif was held for plane hijacking and this time he is free but facing criminal references on charges of money laundering and corruption along with his three children and son-in-law.

It is a paradox that former general Pervez Musharraf, a rival of Nawaz Sharif, is out of reach of law although he is facing a high treason case for November 3, 2007 PCO and emergency. Nawaz Sharif along with his children, despite having his party in power, is being questioned by law.

Kalsoom Nawaz had emerged as a very powerful lady after October 1999 incident, as she had not only faced a dictator on the road but also succeeded saving life of her spouse when he stood convicted for plane hijack. She is now bed ridden in London, although elected to parliament through by-election in NA-120 Lahore last month.