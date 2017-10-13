LAHORE - The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre observed the International Breast Cancer Awareness Day on Thursday by arranging a grand dissemination seminar on the hospital premises.

Famous cricketer from Pakistani team of women Sana Mir was chief guest, as she is ambassador of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital breast cancer awareness campaign. Hundreds of students from women colleges and universities and working women from corporate sector attended the event.

Naila Khan, associate director of marketing at the SKMCH&RC, welcomed guests and emphasized about spreading awareness about breast cancer. She said that purpose of arranging this event and inviting guests was to share the information and research that Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital had done in the field of breast cancer.

Dr Mazhar Ali Shah, consultant on radiation oncology, talked about importance of early detection of breast cancer. He demonstrated methods of self-examination and laid stress on self-examination once a month. Dr Umm-e-Kulsoom, consultant on medical oncology, explained different methods taken up at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre. She said the hospital was equipped with all latest methodologies and technology needed to deal with cancer. She said that targeted curative measures for cancer treatment were exceptionally expensive.

Talking about symptoms of breast cancer, Dr Amina Khan, consultant on surgical oncology, explained the probability of breast cancer. She said that among non-modifiable causes of breast cancer the most common was aging. With the growing age, probability for breast cancer increases. Hence, after age of 40, each woman should consult an oncologist and have herself examined through mammography at least once every year.

Dr Zulqurnain Chaudhari, consultant on surgical oncology, and Dr Neelam Siddiqui, senior consultant on medical oncology, conducted the question-answer session.

During this session, students asked questions about detection, symptoms, treatment and side effects of breast cancer treatment.

Chief Medical Officer of SKMCH&RC Dr Aasim Yusuf conducted the concluding session. In his concluding remarks, he requested the audience to share their learning with every person they meet and hence contribute to the cause of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital to save as many lives as possible.