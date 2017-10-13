Lahore/MULTAN - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif once again lashed out at Imran Khan on Thursday and said that that those who completely failed to deliver in KPK created hurdles in way of welfare projects of Punjab.

He observed this while addressing a gathering of PML-N workers and dignitaries of city after inaugurating Multan Integrated Feeder Bus Service here at Circuit House. The CM took a ride after kicking off the service. The feeder buses will connect almost all parts of town to different metro stations via 11 routes. As many as 100 buses will operate on these routes.

Delivering his speech, the CM maintained that Mr Niazi, who criticised Lahore Metro, once announced a metro project for Peshawar but failed to lay even a single brick of the project. “I want to tell my brothers and sisters in KPK that we would have accomplished metro project in Peshawar in 11 months, had there been the government of PML-N,” he declared. He said that Mr Niazi staged sit-in to block the progress of country in 2014 and spoiled seven precious months of the nation. He maintained that the sit-in not only ruined national economy but also resulted into cancellation of visit of Chinese President. “Mr Niazi is not interested in prosperity of the people or progress of the country. Only personal interests are dear to him,” he added. He maintained that the singing of CPEC projects with China got delayed due to Imran Khan, adding that the country would have made considerable progress had the projects been signed in 2014. He maintained that the Sahiwal Coal Power plant would have been accomplished in June 2016 if Imran Khan had not spoiled nation’s time through his sit-in. He claimed that the Lahore Orange Line train was also opposed by the same group. He claimed that work at 11 different points of Orange Line Train was suspended due to PTI, who created hurdles in the way of project by seeking stay orders from courts.

He said that it was only Multan after Lahore that got such a great bus service. He said that no one even imagined of the progress and prosperity of South Punjab which was kicked off by PML-N government. He said that those who talked about backwardness of South Punjab did nothing for this region. “Instead many of them made away with loans worth billions,” he added. He claimed that Multan metro was opposed by a handful of those who got written off their loans worth billions on political grounds. He said that Imran Niazi and his followers dubbed Metro as Jangla Bus and did baseless propaganda that Rs70 billion was spent on it. “Not even a single additional rupee than Rs30 billion was spent on this project. Those doing baseless propaganda have failed to prove their allegations,” he added. He said that subsidy worth billions was given on fertilizer, Rs85 billion was spent on construction of farm to market roads in rural areas while clean drinking water project was also being started from South Punjab. “The contracts for the execution of water project will be granted by the end of current year,” he added.