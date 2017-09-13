Lahore: Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that arrival of international cricketers of the World XI in Pakistan is good for revival of international cricket in the country. Shehbaz said the Pakistan tour of international cricketers showed that the country was quite safe for international players and other healthy activities. He said in his message that he was hopeful about many other international teams’ visits to Pakistan in near future. He said the tour would give a message to the world that Pakistan was a peaceful country. He said the Punjab government had made best arrangements for matches between World XI and Pakistan XI. He said these arrangements were of international standard and “I am sanguine that international cricketers would leave with good memories and spectators would enjoy these cricket matches”. He said that best security arrangements had been made for players as well as spectators and cricketer-lovers would enjoy this sport activity in a congenial atmosphere. “It is good to note that Lahorites have welcomed international cricketers to the provincial metropolis with open arms,” he added. –Staff Reporter