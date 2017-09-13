LAHORE - Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah has said the Enterprise IT system is ready for online information about the cases at the Lahore High Court for the first time in the country’s history.

Talking to reporters during an informal meeting on Tuesday, the CJ said they would continue making efforts to provide facilities to the lawyers and litigants.

CJ Shah said the old IT system, established with the cooperation of Punjab Information Technology Board, has been replaced with the new one. “Every new system takes time and there is always need to understand parameters of a new system,” Mansoor Ali Shah said.

He further said that hundreds of pages were used to be published in old system but now all this information would be available online to the lawyers and litigants. “They (lawyers and litigants) simply have to enter case numbers with CNICs and cellphone numbers to know the status of their cases by using anroid sets.”

“It is need of the hour that we should walk with the latest world,” CJ Shah added.

He said that if any lawyer does not find his case then he can simply write a message on his cell phone (type case , space, cell phone number and send it on 8050), and he will come know about his case.

Later, however, Lahore High Court Bar Association pleaded the Chief Justice to address the complaints of the lawyers regarding delaying messages about their cases and the cause lists being generated by the new IT system.

Addressing a press conference, LHCBA President Chaudary Zulfiqar Ali and Secretary Amir Saeed Rawn pointed out flaws and problems in the new IT system, saying that the bar members were unable to trace out their cases fixed before the courts.

The bar leaders questioned that why the new system was introduced in urgency and the old system was completely shut down. “We are not opposed to modernisation and use of latest technology for our own work but it should be properly managed,” said Zulfiqar Ali. He said he was sure that “most of the judges at the Lahore High Court don’t know about the cause lists which are issued by the IT system.”

He claimed that the judges suddenly come to know about their cases when they sit in the courts to start proceedings. “Lawyers are always blamed but these flaws in the IT system are causing serious problems for lawyers and litigants,” Ali added.

Bar Secretary Amir Saeed Rawn also presented a copy issued by registrar office regarding use of anroid sets for online information about the cases. He said “many lawyers don’t have anroid cell phones and those who have don’t know how to use IT system to remain updated about their cases.”

He said they received late messages about their cases and many times, their cases were fixed before different courts and shown on different.