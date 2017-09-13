LAHORE - Pakistan Awami Tehreek will hold its intra party elections on September 17, party sources said on Tuesday.

All the party’s organisations have been dissolved on the directions of Dr PAT Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri.

Rana Fayyaz has been apointed as Cheif Election Commissioner while Brig (r) Iqbal Ahmad and Mian Mumtaz will serve as interim president and secretary general till the completion of the election process. The process of nomination papers’ submission will be completed today (Wednesday).